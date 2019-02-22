Improve your manga art skills with ImagineFX

Learn how to become a better manga artist with the latest issue of ImagineFX magazine, which goes on sale today. Inside issue 172, you'll learn how give your character art energy and a distinctive personality all of its own. So if you've always wanted to give your manga a recognisable flair, be sure to pick up this issue and put its lessons into practice!

Elsewhere in issue 172, artist Patrick J Jones continues his comprehensive figure drawing series by showing you how to realise realistic hands and arms. Covering everything from the bones through to the proportions and muscles, this workshop will help you nail one of the most difficult body parts.

On top of that, we take a look into the sketchbooks of Martin Abel and Guille Rancel shares how to design creatures with a strong personality. There's also all the news, reviews and reader art you've come to expect from ImagineFX magazine, so don't miss it, grab yours today!

Explore what's on offer by taking a peek at the lead features, below.

Develop your individual art style

Leading artists reveal how they honed their style

Is style something that you can learn, or is it the result of work, work and more work? We catch up with industry leading artists to hear how they stayed true to their creative outlook and made work that reflects their vision – and what you need to keep in mind if you want to do the same.

The roller-coaster career of Sachin Teng

Sachin Teng reveals her work and life story so far

Could you make it as an artist in just two years after graduation? That was the challenge set by Sachin Teng's mum after she dropped out of art school. With rent to pay and work to make, Sachin set to work on forging her career as a commercial artist. We catch up with her to discover how she's making it work.

Learn how to paint a fantasy manga portrait

Discover how to create this colourful manga character

Put away your inks and maker pens, you won't be needing them for this digital art manga tutorial. Instead you'll discover how Photoshop can create brush-like effects and soft colours that emulate traditional manga methods. With advice on shading, textures and more, this workshop is full of skills that can be transferred to your next project.

Anime composition insights

How's that for a street view?

If you've already got a good understanding of basic perspective concepts, this tutorial by Tan Hui Tian will show you how to give your street scenes an anime twist. With her advice, you'll be able to create backgrounds that are loaded with cohesive colours, characterful details and immaculate vanishing points.

Create a Neon Genesis Evangelion character

This workshop will show you how to create a beloved character

Concept artist and illustrator Paul Kwon has worked for Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment, so he knows a thing or two about creating character art. In this workshop, the man himself shares how he gives Asuka from Neon Genesis Evangelion an anime twist in Procreate.

