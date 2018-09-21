Topics

Improve your smartphone photos with this handy guide

By  

This guide includes hot tips for upgrading your phone photos and videos.

Smartphone photography has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. With a smartphone in your pocket, you have a great camera with you at all times (and there are some really great camera phones for creatives on the market). Smartphone photography is becoming more and more impressive – and is sometimes indistinguishable from photography taken on professional-grade DSLRs. However, if you want to move beyond selfies and random snaps, you'll need a bit of training. 

With The Quick Guide To Smartphone Photography & Video, you'll learn how to take better pictures – everything from sprawling landscapes to meaningful portraits. Plus, you'll learn everything straight from the horse's mouth; Chase Jarvis is a successful, award-winning photographer who will teach you everything from posing to lighting techniques. 

Check out The Quick Guide To Smartphone Photography & Video for only $9.

Read more:

See more articles

Related articles