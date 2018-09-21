Improve your smartphone photos with this handy guide

Smartphone photography has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years. With a smartphone in your pocket, you have a great camera with you at all times (and there are some really great camera phones for creatives on the market). Smartphone photography is becoming more and more impressive – and is sometimes indistinguishable from photography taken on professional-grade DSLRs. However, if you want to move beyond selfies and random snaps, you'll need a bit of training.

With The Quick Guide To Smartphone Photography & Video, you'll learn how to take better pictures – everything from sprawling landscapes to meaningful portraits. Plus, you'll learn everything straight from the horse's mouth; Chase Jarvis is a successful, award-winning photographer who will teach you everything from posing to lighting techniques.

Check out The Quick Guide To Smartphone Photography & Video for only $9.

