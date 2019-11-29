Incredible HP laptop offer - save $350 this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and we're amazed at all the laptop deals out there waiting to be claimed. Our list of the best Microsoft Black Friday deals is packed with incredible offers, and this discount on the HP Envy 13 comfortably ranks alongside them. That's because HP has knocked down the price by a whopping $350!

Powered by an 8th-generation Intel Whiskey Lake processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this laptop is perfectly suited to your everyday computing needs. If you're after a device for day-to-day tasks, this is the machine for you, especially as it will only set you back $499 as opposed to its regular price of $849.

While the HP Envy 13 isn't the most powerful device available, it's more than good enough to take care of the basics. And at a knock-down price, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so for this year.

HP Envy 13 | 256GB SSD | 8GB: $849 $499 at Microsoft

Save $350: Armed with 4 cores, 8 threads and 3.9GHz, the HP Envy 13 is perfectly suited to everyday computing. And the reduced price tag only sweetens the deal of what was already a perfectly respectable device.

View Deal

If this isn't quite the deal you're looking for, check out these offers.