A single iOS 17 animation is delighting iPhone users

By Daniel Piper
published

Hats off to Apple's UI designers.

NameDrop in iOS 17
(Image credit: Apple/Future)

iOS 17 has proven to be a pretty iterative update for iPhone users, with nice-to-have headline features rather than anything truly game-changing. One such feature is NameDrop (which lets users share contact details simply by bringing their phones together), but now the public beta is out, fans are going wild for its delightful animation.

Simply by placing two iPhone (or an iPhone and Apple Watch) in close proximity, users can not only share contact details, but also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game. And the accompanying UI motion couldn't be more Apple. (Want to try it for yourself? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.) 

Not content with a mere popup, Apple's designers have seen fit to warp the entire top half of the iPhone display, creating a mesmeric ripple effect as data is shared between devices. And judging by the response online, it's the thing that's most impressing early users (hey, we're easily pleased). 

See more
See more
See more

Indeed, in a world of increasingly utilitarian design, it's refreshing to see something so unapologetically 'extra'. Speaking of extra, we've seen some pretty wild design concepts from Apple in recent patent filings, from rollable iPhones to, er, laptop turnatables.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles