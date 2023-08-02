A single iOS 17 animation is delighting iPhone users

iOS 17 has proven to be a pretty iterative update for iPhone users, with nice-to-have headline features rather than anything truly game-changing. One such feature is NameDrop (which lets users share contact details simply by bringing their phones together), but now the public beta is out, fans are going wild for its delightful animation.

Simply by placing two iPhone (or an iPhone and Apple Watch) in close proximity, users can not only share contact details, but also share content or start SharePlay to listen to music, watch a movie, or play a game. And the accompanying UI motion couldn't be more Apple. (Want to try it for yourself? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals.)

Not content with a mere popup, Apple's designers have seen fit to warp the entire top half of the iPhone display, creating a mesmeric ripple effect as data is shared between devices. And judging by the response online, it's the thing that's most impressing early users (hey, we're easily pleased).

Indeed, in a world of increasingly utilitarian design, it's refreshing to see something so unapologetically 'extra'. Speaking of extra, we've seen some pretty wild design concepts from Apple in recent patent filings, from rollable iPhones to, er, laptop turnatables.