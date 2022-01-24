This iPad Pro (2021) deal saves you $100 on the best tablet Apple has made

As Apple's iPads go, the iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) model is the best the company has made, by a long stretch. And because it's the most advanced iPad currently available, decent deals are rare. But now, you can save $100 on the brilliant tablet, down from $1,099 to $999 over at B&H Photo.

Yes, a dollar under a grand is still a fair bit of money, but when you break down just how good the 2021 model of the iPad Pro is, it's a deal well worth a second look. Coming with Apple's M1 chip (also the chip in the 2020 version of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops), this iPad Pro is lightning fast and boasts one of the most stunning Liquid Retina displays we've had the pleasure of seeing (as we explained in our iPad Pro 12.9-inch (M1, 2021) review). And as it's compatible with Apple Pencil 2, it's ideal for creative work also.

Also check out our list of more iPad Pro deals, and if your budget is tighter, check out the best iPad Air prices around.

iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): $1,099.99 $999 at B&H Photo

Save $100: This is the biggest and best saving on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro right now. It comes with an M1 chip, Liquid Retina display and a 128GB SSD. It's a stunning tablet, and it's at one of the best prices we've seen yet.



iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021): £999 £956 at Amazon

Save £43: In the UK, Amazon has got the best deal on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can save £43 on the powerhouse iPad Pro with M1 chip, liquid retina display and 128GB SSD.



Not in the US or UK? Here are the best iPad Pro deals wherever you are in the world...

Related articles: