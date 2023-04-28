These are the most exciting iPhone 15 Pro design renders yet

The iPhone 15 might still be a few months away, but the rumour mill is already working overtime to churn out leaks, tidbits and, perhaps most excitingly, 3D renders. Speaking of the latter, new 3D models have emerged, depicting some of the most strongly rumoured new features and design touches.

From smaller bezels to the long overdue addition of USB-C, there are a few rumours that keep recurring – and perhaps most interestingly, it sounds like we could be in for an Apple Watch Ultra-style Action Button, which could be customisable. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

As shared by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), the renders by 3D artist Ian Zelbo show that the mute switch has been replaced by a button. This has been rumoured to be customisable, like the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports, there are various functions it could perform on the iPhone, from activating Control Centre to turning on the flashlight.

The new Action button (left) vs the current mute switch (right) (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

And there's more good news. While recent rumours have hinted at an utterly gargantuan camera bump, these renders depict something much less unwieldy. Indeed, the bump looks pretty similar here to that of the iPhone 14 Pro (although let's be honest, that's already pretty massive.

The camera bump looks more reasonable than we'd feared (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

With that rumoured titanium frame and the Action Button, it sounds like the Apple Watch Ultra could be providing the framework for the next generation of iPhone. For every rumour in one place, check out our iPhone 15 roundup, and take a look at today's best iPhone 14 Pro deals below.