So, erm, the iPhone 17 news has started

With less than a month to go until the iPhone 15 is likely to be revealed, rumours about the next generation of iPhone are reaching fever pitch. Persistent leaks and tidbits suggest we're in for, among other things, a titanium frame and (surprise, surprise) a better camera. Anyway, enough about that – let's talk about the iPhone 17!

Yep, you read that right. Rumours about the next-but-two iPhone have already begun. According to reports, Apple has already started producing a game-changing new chip to go inside the 2025 device. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now).

A fan-made render of a notch-free iPhone (Image credit: Ben Geskin/Future)

As spotted by MacRumors, leakers have spotted references to an A19 Bionic chip in official Apple code. Based on a pattern of logic, a discovered ApChipIDs with the identifier 0x8150 is assumed to correspond to the A19. Since the iPhone 14 Pro contains the A16, it's likely that this could arrive in 2025's iPhone 17.

Previous rumours have suggested that 2025 is when Apple will begin using 2nm technology for its chips. Right now, the iPhone 14 uses a 4nm process – the lower the nm, the better the performance and battery life. So in theory, the speed and efficiency of the iPhone 17 could be double that of the 14.

The iPhone 14 features the 4nm A16 Bionic chip (Image credit: James Yarema via Unsplash)

This isn't even the first rumour we've heard about the iPhone 17. Apple may have finally done away with the infamous notch with the iPhone 14 Pro, but the replacement arguably isn't all that different. The Dynamic Island still uses up precious pixels, and takes up space on the supposedly 'all screen' design of modern iPhones. But according to display analyst Ross Young (below), the iPhone 17 Pro will be the first to feature an under-display Face ID and camera, while the entire iPhone 17 line up will enjoy a 120hz ProMotion refresh rate, currently limited to the Pro models.

Apple to go all LTPO in 2025, even base models to get 120Hz refresh, finally. https://t.co/n0ivg08pde pic.twitter.com/dwjGiHwn8uApril 3, 2023 See more

The bad news is that it sounds like we're going to have to wait at least a couple of years. But still, there are already some (read: a ridiculous amount of) exciting iPhone 15 rumours doing the rounds, so we have a feeling it might be worth upgrading next month.