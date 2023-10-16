Apple's new wireless iPhone update tech is impressing fans

By Daniel Piper
published

And it could arrive this year.

A grey titanium iPhone 15 Pro camera phone on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Future)

You've received your new iPhone 15, carefully unboxed it, applied the case and screen protector (unless you're an absolute rebel like me), given it some charge, and now it's finally time to give the new features a whirl. Oh, wait, what's that? A software update needs to be downloaded and installed. Better go and make a cup of tea.

It's an all-too-familiar scene for most iPhone users – but one that could soon become a thing of the past. According to new reports, Apple could soon do away with the need to update the phone after unboxing it, with a revolutionary new method of updating it while still sealed. 

Apple store employees could soon provide updates without opening the box

Apple store employees could soon provide updates without opening the box (Image credit: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images)

According to everyone's favourite Apple leaker, Mark Gurman, Apple has created a "proprietary pad-like device," which an Apple employee could place the boxed iPhone on top of. This could turn on the iPhone, update the software, then turn it off – all without the box being opened. And Gurman claims it's coming to Apple stores before the end of this year (it isn't clear yet whether online orders can also be updated through the box).

It's pretty impressive sounding tech, which could not only save the inconvenience of having to update after purchasing, but also serve an important security purpose. Apple occasionally has to issue emergency updates when security flaws are discovered, and the new solution could ensure boxed iPhones remain secure. Unsurprisingly, the idea is already impressing fans:

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

