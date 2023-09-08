iPhone users should install Apple's urgent update right now

With iOS 17 around the corner, the sun is setting on 2022's update, although tweaks and bug fixes are known to continue right up until the release of the next version of Apple's iPhone software. More pressing is the dreaded emergency security update – one of which has just dropped.

Yep, Apple has released an urgent fix to address not one, but two security flaws spotted by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab. The security holes were apparently already being exploited by hackers, so you'll want to download this update straight away. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best iPhone 14 deals available now.)

iOS 16.6.1's release notes simply states that the update "provides important security and is recommended for all users," but more detailed update page reveals that it addresses issues with ImageIO whereby "Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution." A similar issue is also detailed for the Wallet app. Apple thanks The Citizen Lab at The University of Torontoʼs Munk School for their assistance.

To install the update on your iPhone or iPad, simply head to Settings and select Software Update. From here, the update can be downloaded and installed. And once you've installed the security update, you can get back to exploring some of the iPhone's cooler (and less urgent) features, such as how to use the iPhone as a webcam.