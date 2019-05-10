Is this the ruler designers have been dreaming of?

If good design is all about creating work and tools that function well, then this ruler beats the other models you've been fumbling with over the years. Meet the 30° Ruler, a ruler designed for designers. Crafted with the needs of designers in mind, it's easy to read, practical, and even has measurements tailored to the needs of typographers.

Recently launched on Kickstarter, the 30° Ruler was created by design grad group Orangered Life, and it soon smashed its modest £500 goal by 2,000 per cent. Clearly there's a demand among creatives for a better ruler that will help them to improve their art techniques.

Big, bold numbers make the 30° Ruler easy to read. Image: Orangered Life

So what's so special about the 30° Ruler? As its name suggests, the ruler is built with 30° slope that makes it straightforward to use. Made out of Aerospace grade aluminium, the 30° Ruler is strong enough to cut against. Its 3D construction also means it's non-slip, so you won't have to worry about drawing wonky lines on technical drawings.

Measurements are picked out with laser-engraving, which results in a deep everlasting finish. "The 30° Ruler does away with teeny measurements, instead opting for large fonts and clear indications," the creative team explain on Kickstarter.

"This means you can read the measurements at a distance and you'll always be sure to make your mark." Not only is this good for the accuracy of work, it also means that designers can improve their posture by no longer having to stoop over flat rulers.

Need to measure in picas? You're sorted with this ruler. Image: Orangered Life

The 30° Ruler comes in both small and large, along with three different measurements. Backers get to choose from the familiar increments of inches and centimetres, however the pica option means that type designers can enjoy the benefits of this ruler too.

According to its creators, the 30° Ruler is a long overdue update for the ruler. "Aside from evolving from wood to metal and then to plastic, the core design is the same as it was when our grandparents went to school."

If this looks like the ruler for you, you can pre-order your desired size and measurement on the 30° Ruler Kickstarter page. Deliveries are expected to ship in July 2019.

Related articles: