New Jurassic World poster features an ingenious Easter egg

When you think of some of the most iconic movies in the world, Jurassic Park probably springs to mind. The '90s classic recently had a reboot, (aptly renamed Jurassic World), and with the sixth movie in the franchise on the way, Universal and IMAX have released a new poster that nods back to the movie's roots.

The brand new poster was released yesterday (see below), with the design paying homage to the famous Jurassic Park logo with a real-life remake of the iconic T-Rex's profile. But for all you Jurassic Park fans out there, there are a few more subtle hints to the previous movies in the design if you look hard enough. If you're feeling inspired by this poster and would like to have a go at creating your own, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best online poster makers.

(Image credit: Universal)

The poster is scattered with hints to the previous movies, some more subtle than the glaringly obvious reference to the logo. The texture and colour of the words "Experience it in IMAX" makes it look as though it's made of amber (you know, where they extracted the dinosaur blood from in the first film). And I have a feeling that the flare might be referencing the scene in the fourth movie where a T-Rex is lured out of its pen.

When looking at this poster design, not only do I feel nostalgic but also somewhat terrified – nothing says nightmare fuel like a Tyrannosaurus Rex, right? It looks as though users on Twitter are also loving the design, with one user tweeting, "I love it. I absolutely love it," and another saying, "This is my favourite Jurassic World Dominion poster by far, and probably favourite Jurassic World poster in general. T-Rexes in the rain just never miss," which I 100% agree with.

Can you spot all the Easter eggs? (Image credit: Universal/IMAX)

Jurassic World Dominion is set to be released on June 10, so we will have to wait and see what prehistoric-themed trouble they get up to in the film. In the meantime, why not have a go at designing your very own Jurassic Park poster? Just download Photoshop and get creating. Or if all this movie talk has whetted your appetite for some classic films, then make sure you check out how to sign up for Disney Plus and have a good old-fashioned binge-watch this bank holiday weekend.

