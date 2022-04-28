Apple's new iPhone Self-Repair Kit is slightly terrifying

In a big win for the Right to Repair movement, Apple this year announced a new Self Repair programme, allowing users to fix their own devices at home. Right now, repair kits are available for recent iPhone models, and soon the programme will expand to Mac. But judging by the iPhone repair kit, the whole thing looks a little intimidating.

The $49 rental repair kit for the iPhone 12, 13 and SE 3 is unexpectedly enormous and weighs a combined total of 79 pounds – and even comes with wheels for transportation. (In the market for a new iPhone? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals.)

This thing ain't small (Image credit: Apple)

While you can buy over 200 individual official Apple parts from the company's new Self-Service Repair vendor, this is actually more expensive than renting the entire kit. But seeing as that provides everything you might want for any iPhone repair, it's massive. According to MacRumors, stacked on top of one-another, the two boxes measure 20 inches in width and 47 inches in height.

iPhone SE users will receive one box, but you'll need both for the iPhone 12 and 13 range. Inside are various tools including a battery and display press, protective covers, screwdrivers and, of course, a nylon probe.

So, if you're going the rental route, you might want to hit the gym – preferably yesterday. The Self Repair service is currently only open in the US, but Apple says it will "expand to additional countries — beginning in Europe — later this year". Feel like breaking a brand new iPhone? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: