Is Kanye West's car concept even wackier than Tesla's Cybertruck?

So, just as we thought we had a handle on Kanye West's design-related exploits, he's gone and surprised us again. Apparently, he's e even further and dipping his toe into the world of car design. Yes, really. And it seems that the endeavour is set to take on Tesla's Cybertruck as the top choice for the poster-car of the dystopian future set to unfold sooner than we thought.

Shared in a tweet, the car design is pretty blurred, but the shape is absolutely wild and the name – Donda Foam Vehicle – leaves us wondering if the car is actually made out of foam. An unusual choice, which leaves us with many questions. Want to make your own? Try this 3D modelling software.

Official statement from @DONDA regarding Steven Smith being appointed as Head of DONDA Industrial Design. pic.twitter.com/YjspgdATmdJuly 5, 2022 See more

There's no word on when the car will be released, with the official statement simply reading: "Donda Foam Vehicle Conceptualised Manufactured in the United States Amen". Given the lead time on the Cybertruck (catch up on the saga here), might we see Yeezy's design first?

Reactions have been mixed, to say the least, with one commenter asking "I like some of the Kanye songs. But what the f*** does he know about cars?", and another immediately coming to his defence with "probably a lot since he knows so much about fashion when he been making billions off that". The constant diversification of Kanye's design portfolio is unpredictable (see our Kanye West roundup here), but we're looking forward to seeing how this pans out.

Read more: