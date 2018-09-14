Launch a career as a web developer with this course

It's no secret that a career as a web developer is a pretty lucrative one, and you're unlikely to be out of a job if you can build the proper skill set. If you're looking to launch a new career, or perhaps brush up on your existing skills, check out The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0.

This immersive, comprehensive course teaches you the fundamentals of everything from HTML5 to CSS3 to Python. You'll even gain hands-on experience by creating responsive websites using tools such as MySQL 5 and PHP 7. And if you're looking to create a real website for your personal or professional brand, you'll also get free unlimited web hosting for a whole year. Try out The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 for only $25.

Related articles: