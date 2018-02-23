Learn the art of fantasy book illustration with ImagineFX

Discover the secrets to creating stunning fantasy book illustrations with the latest issue of ImagineFX magazine - on sale today. Inside issue 159 you'll also discover how creating fan art can lead to paying gigs, plus you'll learn how to develop designs for book characters.

On top of this, issue 159 is packed amazing artwork sent in by our very own readers, plus tips to help artists develop their core skills. Meanwhile, there's also all the latest news, tech updates and book reviews of what's big right now in the world of digital art. Check out this issue's headline features below.

Visit Olivia Lomenech Gill's hand-built studio

This incredible studio is a dream come true for Olivia

Plenty of artists pine after a studio that they can call their own, but Olivia Lomenech Gill went one step further and turned this dream into a reality. We catch up with her to take a tour of her eco friendly, hand built workspace.

Inside the mind of Sam Weber

Uncover the mystery behind Sam Weber's amazing work

Sam Weber's art has been described as magical and mysterious, although the artist himself is weary of explaining his work. Instead, he uses stories to relay the importance of art in his life. We talk to him to hear his story in his own words.

Explore the portfolio of Simon Stålenhag

Simon Stålenhag's art finds a balance between fantasy and reality

A relative late-comer to the genre of science fiction, Simon Stålenhag's art blends the rural delights of his native Swedish landscapes with fantastical elements such as robots. Here he explains why he wants to used science fiction to create art that means something.

Create a mixed-media portrait

Traditional and digital art come together to create stunning visuals

In this workshop detailing the making of our cover art, Wylie Beckert shares how to combine monochrome ink and pencil art with digital colours to create a haunting woodland scene.

Pick up a new Photoshop skill

This new series helps you brush up on the Photoshop basics

In the start of a new series all about Photoshop skills, Mark White shows you how to get to grips with the software's illustration tools before going on to show you exactly what they're capable of.

Learn advanced Photoshop techniques

Once you've got the basics of Photoshop skills down, it's time to take things further with this advanced Photoshop advice. Suzanne Helmigh is on hand to add some realism to your art with improved lighting techniques.

Related articles: