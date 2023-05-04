Star-Lord pencil holder is the ultimate Lego Star Wars Day May the 4th gift

It's May the 4th, so Lego Star Wars Day is here, which means treats for fans of the saga. The Lego online store is offering freebies and running giveaways, and there are discounts around at other retailers too.

But our pick of the best new Lego Star Wars sets we've seen this year has to be this Star-Lord helmet pencil holder – a highly practical addition to the Lego Star Wars helmet range – because every interplanetary cop needs to look after their pencils (see our pick of the best Lego sets for adults for more building fun).

May your pencils stay with you – the Peter Quill quill holder (Image credit: Lego)

What does Star-Lord Peter Quill do with his battle helmet when he's back on Earth? Rather than leave it collecting dust, surely he would put it to good use. At least Lego thinks so with this delightful Star-Lord pencil holder.

The 602-piece helmet is on sale in time for Lego Star Wars Day, making it the perfect treat this May the 4th. In space, the battle helmet can analyze strategy data, improve vision and regulate oxygen. On Earth, it can store your pencils, which seems like just the perfect pun on Peter Quill's name.

Measuring just seven inches tall, you're not going to be able to get this on your head, but it looks to be an impressively accurate recreation and will no doubt be handy for guarding other knickknacks. Designed for adult Lego builders aged 18 and over, it's priced at $79.99 / £69.99 at the Lego online store (opens in new tab). See below for more Lego May the 4th Star Wars deals, or visit the Lego Star Wars Day site (opens in new tab) for special VIP offers, including exclusive gifts and sweepstakes.

The best May the 4th Lego Star Wars Day deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Darth Vader display helmet: $79.99 £63.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20%: If you belong to the Dark Side, show your allegiance with this glorious LEGO Darth Vader helmet recreated in full menacing detail. With a display stand and nameplate included, it's the perfect decoration for a desk or shelf.

The best May the 4th Lego Star Wars Day deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Luke Skywalker's X-Wing: £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10: Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars trilogy with this replica X-Wing with opening cockpit and space for R2-D2 (included!) The wings can be switched to attack position with a button and there's retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters.

Why is it Lego Star Wars day? So it's not quite Christmas, but Star Wars day is important for fans of the saga. And it all came about due to a terrible pun – May the 4th sounds very similar to 'May the force', as in "May the force be with you."

When does Lego Star Wars day start? Star Wars Day is May 4th ('May the fourth be with you', if you follow), but Lego's event runs all week from May 1 right though until midnight Sunday, May 7, wherever you are.

What's new this Lego Star Wars day? As well as the Star-Lord helmet above, which was released in spring, there are seven totally new Lego sets for Lego Star Wars Day, including the X-Wing Starfighter (opens in new tab) (price $239.99), the Emperor's Throne Room Diorama (opens in new tab) ($99.99) and the Endor Speeder Chase Diorama (opens in new tab)($79.99).