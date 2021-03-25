Lego's collaboration with NASA is out of this world

There's very little on this planet that Lego hasn't released a kit to recreate. But the next release might be the most ambitious yet, as the brick building brand has teamed up with NASA to create its own version of an iconic moment in technological history.

Lego is set to launch an incredible 2,345-piece kit (yes, that is a lot of bricks), which will enable you to build your own version of the space shuttle Discovery, the very same shuttle that took the Hubble telescope into orbit in 1990. Complete with working parts (unfortunately not ones that'll actually shoot into space), the kit is so complex it's only suitable for those aged 18 and over. If you'd like a Lego set you can complete with the kids, try our guides to the best Lego city sets and the best Lego Space sets.

With working parts galore! (Image credit: Lego)

We mentioned working parts, and there are quite a few of them. The doors are moveable, and the model of the Hubble can be folded up to sit inside the shuttle or be extended out to show it off. Other bits to play with include an awesome robotic arm, landing gear that can be deployed and a command module that shows the flight deck.

Dr Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk on the moon, was there to launch the Space Shuttle Discovery set with Lego. "I was thrilled to see the space shuttle in LEGO form," she said in a statement.

She continued to say she was "very impressed by the amount of intricate detail they have managed to recreate from the module where we used to sleep and eat through to what we called the 'milk stalls' on the telescope." Sounds epic.

This could be yours on April 1st (Image credit: Lego)

The space shuttle isn't the first collaboration between Lego and NASA. The two have teamed up before to build a host of space-themed educational kits, including the Lego Apollo Saturn V, the NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander and even the International Space Station. Collect them all and you'll have an exhibition to rival the best of space museums. But you don't have to let any visitors play with them, we promise.

You'll be able to get your hands on this magnificent set from April 1st, and it'll cost you £169.99/$199.99. Until then, why not come back to earth with these Lego architecture sets, or explore how Lego recently turned this fan-made Sonic the Hedgehog design into reality. With all these options, your evenings will never be lazy again.

