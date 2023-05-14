New LeShuttle logo gets people talking

By Joseph Foley
published

Tunnel vision?

LeShuttle logo
(Image credit: LeShuttle)

There's nothing like a radical logo redesign to start a debate, and Le Shuttle – sorry, it's now LeShuttle – has certainly done that. It's a very different look for the Channel Tunnel railway service. It's sleek and very now (detouring via the 1920s).

The new logo drops Le Shuttle's nationalistic red and blue for a more universal Uber-like white on black, emphasising speed, efficiency and modernity (complemented by 'Electric Lavendar' highlights in wider branding). But is it readable? (see our tips on how to design a logo for ideas for your own work).

LeShuttle logo

Au revoir Eurotunnel Le Shuttle, bonjour LeShuttle (Image credit: LeShuttle)

What's with all the hate on railway logo redesigns? The new Eurostar logo attracted a freight train of criticism early in the year – unfairly, we thought. Now it's the turn of LeShuttle, the railway shuttle service for vehicles and passengers that runs between France's Coquelles in Pas-de-Calais, and Cheriton in Kent in the United Kingdom.

The brand revamp from Landor & Fitch (opens in new tab), who also worked on the previous identity, sees the name change from Eurotunnel Le Shuttle to LeShuttle to try to avoid confusion with Eurostar. The agency went for a wordmark with a ligature joining the 'L' and 'S' to represent a journey on the underwater tunnel. There are also tunnel shapes for the letter 'e', and in some applications, the 'S' is stretched out to convey a sensation of motion through said tunnel.

LeShuttle logo

LeShuttle logo applications (Image credit: LeShuttle)

The LeShuttle logo looks sleek, and the type does instantly make one think of a train – at least it does for me. The feeling of movement is emphasised in the animated logo, which conveys a sensation of rapid transit (see the tweet below).

See more

But some people aren't sure about it at all, especially in real-world physical applications. "Seriously. This is bad. Look at the horrific lack of contrast/lack of readability with the signage," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). Others see it as bland. "Eurotunnel was a far better name, and the branding a million times better than this bland mess!" one person wrote.

See more

For more recent logo redesigns, see how an agency fixed the Warner Bros logo and how the splat was brought back in the new Nickelodeon logo.

Joseph Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

