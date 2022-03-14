One of our favourite 4K LG TVs is at its lowest ever price

The LG C1 OLED is one of our favourite TVs on the market, particularly when it comes to console gaming, and we've found an unmissable deal on it. Right now you can get the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV for just $1,746.99, down from $2,499.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this high-scoring 4K TV and a huge saving of $753.

We're such big fans of the LG C1 OLED that we awarded it the number one spot in our rundown of the best TV for PS5. Its stunning 4K OLED display not only provides an immersive current-gen gaming experience but makes for a great home cinema screen too. Virtual surround sound audio envelopes you in your favourite entertainment, whilst Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant capabilities allow you to control your TV without reaching for the remote.

With 30% off its original price, we recommend snapping up this premium display whilst the deal (and stock) lasts. Whilst the 65-inch model is the best saving of the lot if you're in the market for something smaller you'll also find deals on some of the other sizes that Amazon has available.

LG OLED 65-inch TV: $2,499.99 $1,746.99 at Amazon

Save $753: This LG C1 OLED is one of the best 4K TVs that money can buy, particularly if you're looking to level up your gaming experience. With 30% off this is the lowest price we've seen so far.

Not sure if the LG C1 OLED is the right TV for you? Our guide to the best TVs will help you find the best option for your budget and requirements. If you've not been lucky enough to get your hands on the elusive PS5 yet and want one to pair with your stunning new TV then our PS5 restock guide could improve your chances.

Not reading this from the US? Don't worry, you can browse the best LG OLED C1 TV deals in your location below.

