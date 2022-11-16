Live
Apple deals live blog: the best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods and more
All the best early Apple Black Friday deals as they happen.
Welcome to our Apple deals live blog. The Black Friday retail event doesn't officially start until next week (25 Nov), but many retailers are starting the party early, offering some incredible deals across the Apple range. So if you've been holding out for, well, for anything Apple, the wait might well be over.
B&H Photo in the US has announced its holiday deals have now started, and Amazon in the UK is set to kick its Black Friday sale off a whole week early, starting on 18 November. And they're not the only ones, there's a whole bunch of retailers offering Apple savings right now.
We'll be scouring the internet for all the best Apple Black Friday deals, and updating this live feed below with anything we find. Good Apple deals are rare, so if you see something you like the look of, don't delay as stocks tend to sell fast.
If you're looking specifically for a laptop, don't miss our round-up of the best early MacBook Black Friday deals.
Early Black Friday Apple deals: US
- Adorama: Discounted Apple devices, including over $300 off iPad Pro (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: Early savings on select MacBook Pro models (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo: Huge Apple discounts, including $50 off 2022 iPad (10th gen) (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Big Apple savings, including $160 off Apple Watch 7 (opens in new tab)
- Target: Early deals on Apple devices and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Black Friday deals on Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro (opens in new tab)
Apple iPad (2022, 10th gen):
$449 $399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)
Save $50: Released just last month, Apple's new iPad has had a major upgrade. Being just a few weeks old, we weren't expecting to see money off this soon, let alone as much as $50 – an unmissable offer.
Apple Black Friday deals: UK
- Amazon: Good savings on Apple accessories (opens in new tab)
- Currys: Early Black Friday deals on iPhone 14 cases (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: Save up to £124 across a range of Apple products (opens in new tab)
- Laptopsdirect: Early iPad deals, including £170 off iPad mini 6 (2021) (opens in new tab)
- Very: Big Apple discounts, including £120 off MacBook Air (2021) (opens in new tab)
MacBook Air (M1, 2021):
£999 £879 at Very (opens in new tab)
Save £120: Despite being superseded this year, the 2021 M1 MacBook Air is a firm favourite among the Creative Bloq team. It's a super-light, absolute powerhouse, and right now, it's at a brilliantly low price on Very.
If you've now totally lost track on which AirPods iteration Apple is on, you're not alone. After double (and triple) checking, I can confirm the most recent model is the AirPods Pro (2nd generation), which retail at £249 on the Apple store. However, if these are the wireless headphones you want, you can save a cheeky tenner over at Amazon UK, where they are now £239 (opens in new tab).
Time for you guys in the UK now. Once again, this deal comes on an all-new 2022 Apple product – and this time it's the turn of the iPad Pro. The 6th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently £1,319 at Very (opens in new tab), that's £50 cheaper than if you were to buy this 256GB version directly from Apple.
It might seem like a lot upfront, but divide this by the amount of years this device will serve you and it offers excellent value - especially with an extra £50 off.
Well, the surprise discounts just keep coming. This time it's on the all-new MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Released in June this year, this powerhouse of a machine is a firm favourite here at CB, and right now you can get $130 off Apple's latest super-thin laptop over at B&H Photo – now $1,269 (opens in new tab).
To buy this model, which features an 8-core chip and 8-core GPU and 16GB memory, directly from Apple would cost $1,399, so this deal will be hard to beat this Black Friday.
Hello Apple fans! Kerrie, CB editor here. I wasn't expecting to start talking about amazing Apple deals for another week, but it seems like retailers across the globe simply can't wait any longer – the Apple Black Friday deals are here. Hurrah!
I should say, these early deals we're seeing are pretty impressive (and trust me when I say I've seen more than a few to know when they're good), but the official Black Friday event starts next Friday (25 Nov), so it's worth noting retailers may well hold back their very best offers until then.
But if, like them, you can't wait to get involved, there's some cracking discounts around already. One of the best I've seen so far is over at B&H, where you can get $50 off a brand new 2022 Apple iPad (10th gen) – now down to $399 (opens in new tab). In a vibrant blue and complete with 64GB storage, this is the cheapest you'll find this model on the web right now.
