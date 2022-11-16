Apple deals live blog: the best early Black Friday deals on iPad, MacBook, AirPods and more

Welcome to our Apple deals live blog. The Black Friday retail event doesn't officially start until next week (25 Nov), but many retailers are starting the party early, offering some incredible deals across the Apple range. So if you've been holding out for, well, for anything Apple, the wait might well be over.

B&H Photo in the US has announced its holiday deals have now started, and Amazon in the UK is set to kick its Black Friday sale off a whole week early, starting on 18 November. And they're not the only ones, there's a whole bunch of retailers offering Apple savings right now.

We'll be scouring the internet for all the best Apple Black Friday deals, and updating this live feed below with anything we find. Good Apple deals are rare, so if you see something you like the look of, don't delay as stocks tend to sell fast.

If you're looking specifically for a laptop, don't miss our round-up of the best early MacBook Black Friday deals.

Early Black Friday Apple deals: US

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad (2022, 10th gen): $449 $399 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $50: Released just last month, Apple's new iPad has had a major upgrade. Being just a few weeks old, we weren't expecting to see money off this soon, let alone as much as $50 – an unmissable offer.

Apple Black Friday deals: UK