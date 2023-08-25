Apple's M1 Max desktop is now £500 cheaper – Go, Go, Go!

If you're in the UK, don't sit on this latest deal from Argos that slashes the price of Apple's Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip down to just £1,499 from the RRP of £1,999. That's a £500 saving in the blink of an eye.

We've seen this deal only once before, during Argos' clearance sale a few months back – and it was a surprise even then. To be honest, we have no idea how long this great new price on the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max will hang around for, so if this sounds like the deal for you then run, don't walk.

This Mac Studio is much bigger than its little brother, the Mac Mini M1, but both of these Apple desktops have since been replaced by newer models launched earlier this year that are equipped with M2 chips. This might be why we're seeing a price cut on the M1 Mac Studio, but we're certainly not complaining. Take a look at our guides to the best computers for graphic design as well as the best computers for video editing if you need a desktop for a specific purpose.

Mac Studio M1 Max

Was: £1,999

Now: £1,499 at Argos

Overview: The Mac Studio is an impressively powerful compact PC that can make light work of any project and run all the software you need to do it. Aimed at creative professionals, this workstation comes with fast CPU performance and a lot of ports. Key features: System: Mac OS| Processor: Apple M1 Max Chip (10-core)| RAM: 32GB|SSD: 512GB |Weight: 2.7kg | Ports: 2x USB Type-A ports, Ethernet port, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack. Release date: March 18, 2022. Price history: IThe Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip usually retails for around $1,999/£1,999, so this £500 price cut is really something special. Current price: Currys: £1,899 | Amazon: £1,969 Review consensus: We gave this Mac Studio a 4.5-star review when we tested it last March, and found it offered exceptional horsepower for such a compact machine. Our reviewer described it as one of the best creative workstations you can buy right now, although it's definitely overkill for those who don't need the specs. CreativeBloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

