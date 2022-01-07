Apple M1 MacBook Air price crashes for UK January deal

Although Christmas is over, there are some great New Year deals cropping up on the ever-popular MacBook Air, such as this 2020 M1 MacBook Air going for just £889 at Amazon in the UK. That's a massive £110 off the retail price, and the lowest price we've ever seen this model since Christmas 2021.

We probably don't need to introduce you to the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), but just in case you're not aware, we reckon it's pretty special (as our five star MacBook Air review will attest). It's a world-class allrounder laptop that can handle plenty of the more involved jobs thrown at it by digital creatives.

Over in the US, it's a bit of a different story. Right now, the best deal that we can find on this popular laptop is $50 off over at B&H Photo (see details below). If you're still hungry for more deals, why not check our breakdown of the very best laptops for Photoshop, and the most powerful laptops. And you can also visit our dedicated page on the best cheap MacBook Air deals too.

The best MacBook deals in the UK

£999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £110: This belter of a deal was matched only over Black Friday 2021, and over the Christmas period. WE're not sure how long it will last, so it's well worth checking out, if you want a world-class laptop for less.



The best MacBook deals in the US

$999 M1 MacBook Air (2020): $999 $899 at B&H Photo

Save $50: OK, so this is not the biggest saving we've ever seen on the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), but it is the best that is currently on offer. If you want a world-class laptop at a decent price, this is the deal for you.



Want more options, or not in the UK or US? Here are the best MacBook Air (M1, 2020) deals wherever you are in the world...

