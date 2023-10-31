RIP Touch Bar, one of Apple's most controversial MacBook features

By Daniel John
published

Another Apple design crime bites the dust.

Touch bar
(Image credit: Apple)

While the company might be famous for its design prowess, even Apple makes the occasional mishap. From mice that charge upside down to the much-maligned new FineWoven iPhone cases, not everything "designed by Apple in California" hits the spot. But one design crime has been consigned to the history books.

The infamous Touch Bar has sat atop the keyboard of several MacBook Pro models since 2016. The small, digital touchscreen offered extra function keys – great in theory, but in practice it proved far more cumbersome than physical controls. And with the advent of the new M3 MacBook Pro line up, it's finally touched out. 

MacBook Pro M3

With the advent of the M3 MacBook Pro, the Touch Bar is finally gone (Image credit: Apple)

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro was the last to sport Apple's older laptop design, complete with Touch Bar. The 13-inch model is now gone, and with it the Touch Bar – which anyone who has ever lost work by accidentally touching 'Back' on the Touch Bar (we're talking from experience here) won't be too sorry about.

And so, just like the god-awful butterfly keyboard, the Touch Bar is consigned to the Apple design Hall of Shame. Now, if only Apple could do something about that mouse.

