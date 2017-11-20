Make user-friendly sites with this UI/UX Design Bootcamp

If you've seen our Black Friday 2017 and Cyber Monday 2017 early deals pages, you'll know we're working hard to bring designers, illustrators and artists the best bargains on creative tools as we gear up for the big day this Friday. And today we've got you another great deal on training to boost you UX and UI design skills.

There's a difference between a web design that looks good and a design that looks and feels good to use. Your users want apps and websites that are intuitive and easy to use when they interact with them. Learn the most important elements of creating engaging designs with the UI and UX Design Bootcamp. You can get it on sale for just $39 (approx £30) – and save an additional 15% off when you use the coupon code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout.

The UI and UX Design Bootcamp is filled with more than 39 hours of essential design training taught by professionals who know the topic best. For anyone interested in the art of website and app design, this bundle is a must-have resource. It's the best way to learn the principles of creating engaging and interactive design.

It doesn't matter what you’re creating or what platform and tools you're working with, you'll pick up important concepts to help improve the functionality of your designs and keep your visitors coming back.

You can get the UI and UX Design Bootcamp on sale right now for just $39 (approx £30). That's a 96% saving off the full retail price of $995 for a bundle that will improve your design projects, so grab this deal today – and make sure you use the coupon code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout to save even more.

The courses included in the bootcamp are:

Become a Senior UX Design Strategist

Rapid Prototyping with Ionic: Build a Data-Driven Mobile App

Android Design: Learn UX, UI & Android Marshmallow

How to Build Habit-Forming Products

Mobile User Experience: The Complete Guide to Mobile

'Mobile UI and UX Design' Course

