Marvel turns baseball mascots into fearsome superheros

Marvel and the MiLB have a surprising amount in common. They both possess a cast of colourful characters that battle against adversity and are idolised by their respective fans. So it perhaps makes sense that Minor League Baseball logos are getting the Marvel treatment.

The legendary comic book brand is turning its hand to redesigning the logos of a massive 96 MiLB teams for a series of special games dubbed Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, to be held in 2023 and 2024. The Marvel-created logos feature the teams' mascots as powerful superheroes and will be worn on-field by the teams. Read on to see how Marvel's designs compare to some of the teams' current logos (and for tips on creating your own designs, see our guide to how to design a logo).

It felt like there was a bit of an awkward silence as Marvel characters meet and greet Minor League Baseball mascots for a photo opportunity at the New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan earlier this month (see the video above). Perhaps the MiLB mascots were a little starstruck. But this was the launch for Marvel's sponsorship of the MiLB Defenders of the Diamond series, which will see the comic maker put its spin on the logos of none fewer than 96 baseball teams.

It initially unveiled four Marvel-designed MiLB team logos: the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and the Hartford Yard Goats. It's since been unveiling new designs every day, and within a month we should see Marvel-designed logos for all participating teams. See below for comparisons of some of the Marvel MiLB logos released so far against the team's usual logo designs.

Image 1 of 6 Marvel gives the Buffalo Bisons logo a mean new look (Image credit: Marvel ) The Somerset Patriots logo gets the Marvel treatment (Image credit: Marvel ) The Midland Rockhounds logo becomes rock, literally (Image credit: Marvel ) The Marvel El Paso Chihuahuas logo is on fire (Image credit: Marvel ) Marvel's take on the Lansing Lugnuts' nut looks a lot more lethal (Image credit: Marvel ) The Hartford Yard Goats logo unleashed (Image credit: Marvel )

Each team will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond-themed game in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, merchandise will be available to fans from November 18. Marvel's also created a Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond comic book series for distribution in MiLB ballparks throughout the next two seasons.

In Marvel's announcement (opens in new tab), Kurt Hunzeker, vice president of Minor League business operations, said: "When you combine the creative power of these two storied brands, the promotions, events, and now merchandise fans will see in ballparks and retail stores in the years ahead will create memories that will be passed from generation to generation, and we are beyond excited to share these new team-specific logos and characters Marvel created as we build excitement for the 2023 baseball season.”

We're impressed by the scale of Marvel's MiLB campaign. It's an inspired decision to see the superhero-like qualities of humble sports club mascot, and many fans will sure appreciate their teams' mascot being beefed up. Some of the transformations are fairly radical and could prove controversial, but many offer a notable improvement, and we wouldn't be surprised if fans want to hang on to the Marvel-designed logos as replacements for the regular designs.

Fancy having a go at creating your own takes on your favourite sports team's logo or mascot? See below for the best current prices on Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of apps to tool up with software that can help you release your creativity.

