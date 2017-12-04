Master Adobe Premiere Pro CC with this course deal

From marketing to journalism, every industry is turning more to video as the next frontier. Now is the perfect time for you to pick up some key skills that could help place you in a new and growing field. Grab the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass and master the most powerful tool in video editing. It's on sale right now for just $21 (approx. £16).

Adobe Premiere Pro CC is possibly the most used video editing tool on the planet. Everyone from commercial makers to movie studios uses this program to put together their video work, and you can join their ranks with the help of the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Masterclass.

This comprehensive course will teach you everything you need to get started on editing – whether it's as a hobby or a career. From improving audio to colour grading and even adding effects to green screen footage, you'll get 59 lectures and over 5.5 hours of actionable lessons that will make your videos look professionally-made.

The Adobe Premier Pro CC Masterclass usually retails for $200. You can get it on sale right now for just $21 (approx. £16). That's a saving of 89% off the retail price for a course that will have you editing video like an expert. Grab this deal today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com

Check out these great articles: