Master the art of search engine optimisation with Webtexttool

You know the work you do is great, but it's just not getting the attention it deserves. Help get more eyes on your work with a lifetime subscription to Webtexttool's Personal Plus Plan. It's on sale now for just $49 (approx £39).

Search engine optimisation (SEO) a necessity for any website, but you can get the effect of perfect SEO with the help of Webtexttool. This powerful tool analyses user data to generate live SEO optimisation tips that will appear as you work. Companies who use Webtexttool raise their Google ranking by an average of 300 per cent and get double the on-page time from visitors.

A lifetime subscription to Webtexttool usually retails for $986, but you can score it on sale for just $49 (approx £39). That's a saving of 95% off the retail price for a tool that can help get your business off the ground, so grab it on sale today!