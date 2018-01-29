Master WordPress with these expert training courses

WordPress is one of the most popular tools on the web thanks to its flexibility to create everything from simple sites to some of the most elaborate. Learn the skills you need to master this popular platform with PressShack University WordPress Training. You can get lifetime access to these training tools that are on sale now for 96% off the retail price.

Read more: Take a look at our guide to the best web hosting services in 2019 .

WordPress is a great tool for any website. Whether you're trying to get your website up and running quickly or want to build something more detailed, WordPress can handle it. PressShack University Wordpress Training offers you more than 39 hours of educational courses that will arm you with expert knowledge on how to make the most of the very malleable platform.

Pick up tricks of the trade, must-have information while building your design skills – and there's always new information being added all the time.

You can get a lifetime of access to PressShack University WordPress Training on sale for just $39 (approx. £27). That's a saving of 96% off the retail price for this invaluable training. Don't miss out, grab it today.

