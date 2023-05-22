MESH seeks 3D artists for new metaverse art fair

Digital artists, creative studios and collectors will converge on the metaverse in July for the debut edition of MESH, a new annual showcase of virtual world creativity. With the theme ‘Low Poly, High Art', MESH Edition 1.0 is expected to be a highlight of Metaverse Art Week 2023.

The art fair will take place in the browser-based virtual world Decentraland, and 3D, metaverse and VR creators have been invited to take part in an open call for submissions. Some 40 artists will be selected to take part; read on for how you can get involved (and make sure you've got your 3D modelling software at the ready).

The MESH Open Call is taking submissions until 1 June (Image credit: MESH)

Organised by the metaverse art collective Vueltta.be with support from Creative Bloq and our sister publication 3D World, MESH is inviting artists' submissions for its debut event. Every artist who's selected will receive a 12 x 12m virtual cube to fill with their MESH installation, and they'll have complete creative freedom as to how they fill the cube. The only limitation is the design specification of Decentraland, which is a low polygon virtual world.

MESH director and Vueltta co-founder Bay Backner says: “We already tested this ‘Low Poly, High Art’ concept with six leading 3D artists and it gave rise to incredible creativity. It means that MESH will present immersive art unlike any other show.”

Image 1 of 4 A glimpse of the MESH virtual cube and artist interventions from a preview event last week (Image credit: MESH) Artists inside the cube by Mellowmann (Image credit: MESH / Mellowmann) The Fractilians' cube (Image credit: MESH / Fractilians) Inside the Cube by Martínez Siesta (Image credit: Martínez siesta)

The successful submissions will be chosen by a panel of experts, including Kate Vass, founder, Kate Vass Galerie in Zurich; Alex Estorick, editor-in-chief at Right Click Save; Lynn Rosenberger, co-founder and curator of The NFT Gallery in London and New York; Edward Zipco, founder of Superchief Gallery NFT in New York and Los Angeles; the collector and investor Anesti Dhima, and Belle NFTs.