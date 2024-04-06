It seems AI image generators still have a diversity problem

By Joseph Foley
published

Meta's model seems to struggle with mixed-race couples.

One of the supposed benefits of AI image generators is that they can create anything. We can let our imagination run wild creating images of the most surreal scenes we could think of. Only they can't. Generative AI is limited by its training data, and image generators are still sometimes unable to create surprisingly simple requests.

Mia Sato, a writer at The Verge, has reported that she tried to get Meta's AI image generator to create an image of an Asian man with a white woman. And she came up against a consistent case of 'AI says no'. Despite using text prompts, including phrases such as 'white woman' and 'Caucasian woman', the text-to-image tool would only produce images of an Asian couple.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

Related articles