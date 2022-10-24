Save $500 on Surface Laptop Studio in shock deal

There are a few excellent 2-in-1 devices on the market today, but none quite top Microsoft's Surface Studio range. With both excellent specs and efficient functionality on offer, they're a great pick for both casual creatives and industry professionals. Right now you can grab the 14" Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio with a massive 1TB SSD for just $2,199.99 from Amazon (opens in new tab). Originally priced at $2,699.99, this is a huge saving of $500.



Now we won't disagree that this is still a hefty price tag for a laptop. However, for a premium price tag you're definitely getting a premium product. As prior mentioned, the Surface Laptop Studio is a 2-in-1 device meaning you can seamlessly transition between the two modes thanks to the sturdy adjustable stand. Whether you use it as a high-end drawing tablet or powerful laptop, the powerful i7 Intel Core and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti paired with a massive 1TB SSD will ensure peak performance and seamless transitions between apps. We go in depth about why we love this device in our Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review where we spent a few weeks with this great machine.

If you're wanting some other laptop inspiration, we have a guide to the best laptops for Graphic Design (where the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio sits at a well deserved third place). And if you're looking for some creative inspiration, why not check out the best digital art software available right now. For more great deals on this device, we have a regularly updated guide to the best Surface Laptop Studio prices right now for a wider range of storage options and retailers.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) $2,699.99 $2,199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500: Microsoft's 2-in-1 device will give you both a high-end drawing tablet and powerful laptop all in one beautiful package. Easily transition between the two modes thanks to the in-built magnets and sturdy kick-stand. With a saving of 19-per cent, this is the second best price we've ever seen on this laptop.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio (16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) $1,599.99 $1,279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $320: Wanting a cheaper alternative to the deal above? This older Intel Core i5 model still packs a punch with a decent 256GB SSD. Seamlessly transition between tablet and laptop mode with ease, but be quick to snap up this deal as there's limited stock!

Here are some more great Surface Laptop Studio deals, wherever you are in the world...

Related Articles: