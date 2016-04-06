Moleskine goes digital with the Smart Writing Set

Analog and digital tools combine in the Smart Writing Set

Thanks to their sleek design and quality build, Moleskine notebooks, diaries, and writing accessories have become one of the preferred drawing tools for creatives. Today Moleskine builds on this success by launching its new Smart Writing Set, which brings together the best of analog and digital devices.

Made up of the special Paper Tablet designed by Giulio Iacchetti, the Pen+ and the Moleskine Notes App, the Smart Writing Set lets users instantly digitize notes and sketches made on paper. Text and images are shared immediately with a connected phone, tablet or laptop.

"The tools and services we provide in our Moleskine+ collection are designed to help people bridge the divide between analog and digital," says Peter Jensen, Head of Digital Innovation at Moleskine. "The Smart Writing Set represents a major step forward by creating an easy-to-use system that enables you to capture ideas as they happen and continue to work on them as they develop."

Complete with patented nCode technology that provides a seamless analog to digital experience, the Smart Writing set allows artists and designers to organise their own online notebooks, edit and share creations in real-time, as well as convert handwriting into text documents. With a 1,000 page memory storage, users are also free to work offline.

The entire set is priced at just $199 and is available now.