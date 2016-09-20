New assets library aims to give designers a fair deal

Described by Envato's strategy and marketing manager at Xavier Russo as a 'Netflix for the design industry', recently launched Envato Elements is the first unlimited download, community-generated design subscription service. Aimed at everyone from agencies to creative directors, marketers to designers, Envato Elements offers thousands of graphics, templates, add-ons and fonts, all grouped together under broad usage rights for one low monthly fee.

As well as making it easier for designers to access digital assets, Envato Elements is also shaking-up how the community sells designs by making sure money goes to the creators.

Envato Elements is set to revolutionise how designers access and share assets

"Subscription models have often been criticized as unfair to artists when it comes to royalties and payment," said Russo.

"Envato Elements was designed to completely change all that with our new 'subscriber share' model," he adds. "By compensating our contributors more fairly, we can offer our subscribers the most diverse and amazing library of content. It's a win-win for both parties and a huge step forward in the industry."

With this in mind, Envato hopes to encourage contributors to create assets that are broadly appealing as well as those that cater to a particular niche.

One monthly fee lets designers access a wealth of assets

Pitched at a reasonable $49 per month, users can access unlimited downloads of over 5,000 assets. On top of this, they can test out elements without the risk of paying individually for designs that end up going unused.

Stick with the service to get more for your money, as new content is continually added to the Envato Elements library. And thanks to one simple license with commercial use rights, subscribers will always know what they can and cannot do with their assets.