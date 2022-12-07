New Lego branding spotted in the wild

Lego seems to be timeless. It's been a favourite toy for generations of kids, and for adults too. But behind its eternal presence there's continual innovation going on, with new ranges, and most recently tie-ins with major film franchises, such as Start Wars and Harry Potter.

Fans were excited last year when a logo appeared for an entirely new addition to the Lego family – Lego Games. And it looks like we've finally got a glimpse of an actual Lego Games product. Kind of (if you're looking for the perfect Christmas gift, see our pick of the best lego city sets)

(Image credit: Lego)

Found by the website Brick Fanatics (opens in new tab), a new polybag buried away in the depths of the certification section (opens in new tab) of the Lego website has sparked frenzied speculation about a possible new Lego product range. Pack 30629 has certifications of conformity listed in a range of languages and is named Finnius Dash. It appears to contain a Lego minifigure disguised as a purple shark. Hmm... looks like a sports team mascot, right?

There have been rumours that a Lego football game was on the way, and this might be the confirmation we've been looking for. Alongside the new Lego Games branding is the logo of video games developer 2K, which makes a range of sports video games and was rumoured to be working on Lego titles. This marks a departure from Lego video games to date, which have been made by Warner’s TT Games.

(Image credit: Lego)

What's particularly interesting is that until now, Lego video games have been released under the branding of the respective franchise, for example Star Wars or Marvel. But this mysterious polybag features the new LEGO Games logo that popped up on the brand's Facebook page (opens in new tab) last year, using a Lego brick to form the top of the letter G in Games. This makes us wonder if Lego might have a series of games and related physical products planned for release directly under the Lego Games brand.

There's still nothing official confirmed by Lego. Until then, we'll conform with what we have, including the best Lego Architecture sets and the top city sets below.

Read more: