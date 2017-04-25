New MOO business cards play with famous artist's manifesto

Designing an effective business card is an artform in itself. You want to stand out and be noticed, but if you use too many gimmicks and hand over a business card fail, you'll end up being remembered for all the wrong reasons.

If anyone knows how to create a winning business card, though, it's MOO. The business card specialist has an array of options on offer for people who want to get their name out there on little cardboard rectangles, and its latest offering uses the manifesto of a famous New York artist and illustrator.

Found all over the world, featured on everything from sculptures to sneakers, 'Love Me' is the simple message of Curtis Kulig. And this instantly recognisable and memorable message is the perfect starting point for a business card pitch.

These business cards get straight to the point

Taking the 'Love Me' message and making it a bit more professional, these business cards ask the recipient to 'Hire me', 'Follow me', and perhaps most importantly of all, 'Pay me'.

Each one meets MOO's high standards

“MOO empowers the creative entrepreneur like myself," says Kulig. "These business cards with bold phrases allow people to express themselves confidently in any kind of professional or creative setting.”

Designed with bold colours that are sure to go noticed, these business cards are available to order now from MOO with prices starting at £13.19.

We love the bold use of colour on these business cards

