The new WHSmith logo is totally baffling

Customers are confused.

The new WHSmith logo on a store
(Image credit: @andrew_bulman via X)

There's only a week left of 2023, but it seems we have a late contender for the worst logo of the year. High street shoppers across the UK have been expressing confusion and astonishment on social media as they spot a new logo for the high-street newsagent and stationery chain WHSmith, now apparently just WHS.

There's been no official explanation for the apparent rebrand, and the old logo is still being used on the brand's website and social media, but shoppers have reported a new WHSmith logo at several stores. And they think it looks like a very different British institution. Is it going to start offering medical check ups? It's already clear which side this design would fall in our pick of the best and worst logo designs of 2023.

The new WHSmith logo alongside the NHS logo
The new WHSmith logo beside the NHS logo. Click right to see the previous design(Image credit: WHSmith / NHS)

Sometimes tiny subtle rebrands get a big fanfare. We've seen plenty of brands roll out big press releases and behind-the-scenes 'making of' videos because they reduced the reduced the kerning in their logo by an imperceptible degree. But Boxing Day shoppers in the UK have been surprised to discover that the high-street stationery retailer WHSmith appears to have changed its name.

The classic WHSmith logo on a paper bag from the 1970s

The classic orange cube WHSmith logo on a paper bag from the 1970s (Image credit: WH Smith / @paper_bag_archive / Future)

The name change itself is a baffling decision in itself. Although the brand did have a classic logo back in the 1970s and 80s that used just those three letters, WHS, it was always accompanied by the full name of the brand, which is the name that customers use. Stranger still is the bland font in the new logo, which has many people saying that the brand now looks confusingly like the National Health Service (NHS).

The WHSmith logo doesn't used italics like the NHS, but it used white on blue in a sans serif all caps. Even the decision to add the name of each store's location beside the logo on signage feels more in keeping with a state institution, although it may be helpful for anyone who forgets what city they're in because the high streets all look the same.

Some think the new look is the nail in the coffin for a brand in decline. "The nearby crematorium has a more pleasing atmosphere. It’s a store that doesn’t know what it’s for, stationery?chocolate? kids toys?The only thing they had going from them was name recognition. They have now destroyed that," one person wrote on X.

"When growing up WHSmith used to be one of the first places to get magazines and VHS releases. Where did it all go so wrong? The stores are so tatty now and this rebrand is baffling," someone else wrote. Others have been putting forward their own suggestions for how the rebrand could have been done better.

WHSmith may have needed to find a new sense of direction after losing its way amid the decline in print media and the rise of online competition, but the strange rebranding seems almost intended to finish off what brand recognition the high-street chain still retained. For more misses (and hits) from the past year, see our pick of the best and worst rebrands of 2023.

