Woah! Nintendo Switch OLED has already hit its lowest-ever price of £279

If you're looking for early Nintendo Switch deals, this is the one for you. Coming from a slightly unexpected source is the lowest-ever price we've seen on a Switch OLED (by five whole pounds). Yup, ASDA is selling the sought-after Switch OLED for just £279, down from £309 – a delicious saving of £30.

Given the hottest console in town (sorry, PS5) is currently on Amazon for £304, this is quite the deal and we recommend snapping it up post haste. Want more delightful Switch deals? See our Nintendo Switch live blog, which has a bunch of deals on consoles, bundles, games and accessories galore.

With a bigger, brighter screen, the OLED model is worth the extra cash, and thanks to this deal the extra cash is not even that much. Hurrah.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED: £309 £279 at Asda (opens in new tab)

Save £40: It's very unusual to see a deal on the OLED console alone, so this offer from Asda should be bought right now (and we don't say that lightly). It's a decent £30 off, which is even better. Have fun.

Not in the UK? See the top Switch deals where you are, below.

Read more: