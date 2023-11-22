Nintendo Switch OLED is only $298 at Walmart. Frankly, I'm shocked

I've been tracking Nintendo Switch prices during sales events for about five years now and, to be honest, it's usually a joyless experience. The most I've seen shaved off the price is around $20. But everything has changed already this year, Walmart currently has the Nintendo Switch OLED in white for just $297.99. Read that again. This $52 discount smashes the previous lows we've seen by around $30 (see our Nintendo Switch OLED prices post for context.

In the UK? There's a great deal for you, too! Not quite a lowest price ever scenario but only £15 above that, it's down from £295 to £279 at Amazon. It could well fall lower though in this instance.

This is Walmart's actual Black Friday sale so I can't imagine they'll drop the price much further than this (though with a new console rumoured to be out imminently, there could be similar deals on the horizon). And given it's a flash sale, I'd hurry and buy if you're going to, in case it disappears. Our Nintendo Switch Black Friday hub has more deals on games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch US deal:

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): $349.99 $297.99 at Walmart

Save $52 Overview: With a glorious OLED screen and joy-con included, this is the best the Switch gets. It connects to the TV and provides fun for the entire family (or just yourself, we're not judging). Price history: This has seen a record-low of $318.73 previously, but this absolutely smashes that low by $30. Price comparison: Amazon $349 | Nintendo $349

Nintendo Switch UK deal:

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): £299 £279.95 at Amazon

Save £20 Overview: The OLED screen is beautiful and with joy-cons included, all you'll need is a game. It connects to the TV so your whole household can play together. We love this console, and this price is a reasonable low. Price history: This deal isn't as good as the US deal, but it's possible it'll fall lower. We've seen it on sale for £264.99 before. Price comparison: Argos £299

