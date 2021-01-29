Unused Nintendo Wii logos drive fans wild

The Nintendo Wii logo (above) probably won't go down in history as one of the most exciting logos of all time, but it does the job. It's simple, it's recognisable and there's something quite pleasing about the dots on the 'i's. The name Wii is perhaps more controversial, but it does seem to have stuck.

But it all could've been quite different. This week, the Nintendo Memories Twitter account shared pages from a 2007 Nintendo company handbook featuring unused designs for the Wii console logo.

There are a lot of them, and some of them are, let's just say, rather outlandish. We're not sure any of them would have made our best logos list.

Oh, the possibilities (click to enlarge) (Image credit: Nintendo)

There's quite a lot to unpack here. There are people holding hands, docking together, there are multiple dots, there's some slanty typography action. It's quite hard to decide on a favourite, although it's easy to see why some were rejected.

The thread has gone down a storm with gaming fans, with users pointing to their favourite designs that never were. See just a few opinions below.

this one is awesome, it looks like a wiimote being swung around and it even has the player number dots pic.twitter.com/nj4oWkawPyJanuary 28, 2021

some personal highlights for me include: 1) "who hired the guy who designed the sony vaio logo"2) "hey apple can i copy your homework?" 3) wrr. ~wrr.~4) "let's lean into the whole 'channel' thing" pic.twitter.com/9v4G4SXqPoJanuary 28, 2021

This one's cute. They're holding hands ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dGRu9G7lRHJanuary 28, 2021

What do you think? Would the Nintendo Wii have been the Wii if one of these other designs had been chosen? How do you think the designers got from that huge selection to the logo many are so familiar with today? Which ones do you think were ruled out immediately while which ones made the top three?

You can explore more about the world of logo design in our guide, and while you're at it, why not check out where to find logo design inspiration, too.

