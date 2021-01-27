This Nintendo Apple TV case is totally pointless (and we need it now)

Poor old Apple TV. Of Apple's many product categories, the little black box is perhaps the least exciting – and definitely one of the most neglected. Last updated in 2017 with a few minor picture improvements, Apple TV has languished without attention for a while now. But you can now at least make your existing version look a little more fun with a new retro case.

Apple TV cases are rare, since the the box generally isn't going to move from beside your TV. Rather than protective, then, a case may as well be aesthetic – and that's exactly how we'd describe this brand new example that turns your Apple TV into a vintage Super Nintendo (SNES). Because no matter how good the best Nintendo Switch games might be, there'll always be room in our hearts for anything retro.

The case in all its glory (Image credit: Elago)

Created by case maker Elago and available for $25, the silicone case wraps around your fourth or fifth generation Apple TV. The detailed design is a faithful recreation of the SNES, complete with grey surface, colourful buttons and slots for cartridges and controllers. Speaking of controllers, there's also an Apple TV remote case thrown in, modelled on, you guessed it, the rectangular SNES remote.

A case for your Apple TV that turns it into an SNES?! Shut up and take my money. 🤣 https://t.co/ORqIqozT3eJanuary 21, 2021

Sure, it won't turn your Apple TV into one of the best retro gaming consoles, nor will it affect the device's functionality whatsoever. We'd go so far as to call the design pretty pointless, since your Apple TV hardly needs protecting. But it looks fun – and after the year we've all had, isn't that enough?

Elago offers several fun retro cases for your Apple products (Image credit: Elago)

Elago is also responsible for one of our favourite fun AirPods cases, based on Nintendo's original GameBoy (above). Sure, we're keeping an eye on the latest PS5 restock, but sometimes it's fun to remember simpler times. And from this wildly popular retro iOS 14 widget to Instagram's revival of its old icons, it's clear we're not the only ones who feel that way in 2021.

Time will tell whether Apple decides to give the Apple TV some love in 2021. Indeed, most of its other product categories have had a very fruitful year – check out our Apple deals page for some incredible offers. And if you're looking for a slightly less retro gaming experience, check out today's best games console deals below.

