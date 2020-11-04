This fun, retro iOS 14 widget will transform your iPhone

Since its release back in September, iOS 14 users have been showing off their personalised homescreens online, complete with brand new widgets and custom app icons. From the artistic to the downright daft, we've seen plenty of different aesthetics doing the rounds – and a delightful new widget is here to take you straight back to the year 2000.

Perfectly emulating the display of the Nokia 3310 (everyone's favourite 'brick phone'), this retro widget is a super fun reminder of simpler times (sigh) – and if you want to shut out the modern world completely, its latest update can transform your Apple Watch as well as your iPhone. (If you're in the market for timepiece, check out the best Apple Watch deals available now.)

The iPhone version of Retro Widget (Image credit: App Craft Studio)

Designed by Paris-based App Craft Studio, the aptly titled Retro Widget replicates Nokia's twenty year-old monochrome interface right on your iPhone homescreen. And the widget isn't simply decorative – it displays realtime information including your battery life, carrier and (get this) the actual time. Sadly, it doesn't appear to include a playable version of Snake. You can't win them all.

And while the iOS widget only takes up part of your homescreen, the brand new Apple Watch version can replace your existing watch face entirely, for an uninterrupted dose of nostalgia. You can download both versions from Apple's App Store for $1.99/£1.99.

The Apple Watch version replaces your entire watch face (Image credit: App Craft Studio)

While Retro Widget probably won't change your life, it's bound to raise a smile – which isn't to be scoffed at in 2020. Indeed, all of us who were around in 2000 owned a Nokia 3310, right? And if you didn't, well, now you can.

Want to know how to customise your own homescreen? Here's how to do it in iOS 14. There's no denying that custom homescreens are catching on – one designer recently made a whopping $100k with his own custom icons. If you're looking for a new device to deck out, check out the best iPhone 12 deals below.

