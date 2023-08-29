This optical illusion is captivating the internet

By Daniel Piper
published

Can you see the secret face?

We've seen no shortage of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and you'd think by now we'd be immune to having our minds blown, bent, fried, etc, by the things. But here's a genuinely impressive example that's driving Twitter wild.

At first glance the image looks like a simple black and white photograph of two young girls smiling among some trees. But look a little closer – actually, look a little less closely – and you might see something very different. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best optical illusions ever.)

User @Rainmaker1973, who frequently posts illusions, shared the image (above), describing it as "a kind of optical illusion used in paintings for centuries". When squinting at the image from a distance, the body of the girl on the left starts to resemble a large face.

Users are blown away by the illusion, describing it as "creepy," "trippy," and "incredible". Several users claim to see the face of a person wearing an Indian-style headdress. Meanwhile, opticians Specsavers simply comments, "New eye test just dropped". 

Indeed, the illusion certainly does resemble others that we've seen in paintings. Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak has been creating elegant paintings with faces hidden inside them for over 30 years, and they go viral online every other day. If you're inspired to create an illusion of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

