Pepsi finally launches its new logo in stunning global campaign

By Natalie Fear
published

It's been almost a year in the making.

Pepsi debut new brand identity
(Image credit: PepsiCo)

After almost a year since its big reveal, Pepsi has finally launched its new brand identity with a refreshing global campaign. The brand officially unveiled its new logo early last year and since then it's all been a little quiet. Now the iconic soft drinks brand has unleashed its new look to the world, and when I say it's gone big, that's no exaggeration.  

From London to Bangkok, the global rollout appeared all across the world, bringing us into an exciting new era for the brand. As one of the best and most recognisable circular logos of all time, Pepsi's reimagined look is a wonderful evolution of its past identity, bringing a delightful blend of modern style and traditional timelessness. 

Pepsi new brand identity

The Pepsi campaign debuts in AlUla, Saudi Arabia (Image credit: PepsiCo)

The global debut of Pepsi's new visual identity came in many creative forms. In London, a larger-than-life Pepsi can was inflated beside the O2 Arena followed by an immersive drone light show, while elsewhere an assembly of hot air balloons took to the skies of Warsaw and Ho Chi Minh. 

According to an official press release, "vast shows" were also put on in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Dubai, with various awe-inspiring visuals appearing for the delight of onlookers. Slightly further East, cricket fans in Pakistan were met with a surprise after a giant Pepsi can landed at the Gaddafi Stadium. 

Image 1 of 4
Pepsi debut Australia
Pepsi's interactive wall display in Melbourne, Australia (Image credit: PepsiCo)

"We've always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first," says VP of global brand marketing, at PepsiCo Eric Melis. "Our new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern, and iconic," he adds. 

For more ingenious campaigns, take a look at the Pepsi x Shaq sneakers that have a ridiculous hidden feature. If you're after more design news, check out the Nothing Phone 2a that looks like a Pixar creation. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles