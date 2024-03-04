Pepsi finally launches its new logo in stunning global campaign

After almost a year since its big reveal, Pepsi has finally launched its new brand identity with a refreshing global campaign. The brand officially unveiled its new logo early last year and since then it's all been a little quiet. Now the iconic soft drinks brand has unleashed its new look to the world, and when I say it's gone big, that's no exaggeration.

From London to Bangkok, the global rollout appeared all across the world, bringing us into an exciting new era for the brand. As one of the best and most recognisable circular logos of all time, Pepsi's reimagined look is a wonderful evolution of its past identity, bringing a delightful blend of modern style and traditional timelessness.

The Pepsi campaign debuts in AlUla, Saudi Arabia (Image credit: PepsiCo)

The global debut of Pepsi's new visual identity came in many creative forms. In London, a larger-than-life Pepsi can was inflated beside the O2 Arena followed by an immersive drone light show, while elsewhere an assembly of hot air balloons took to the skies of Warsaw and Ho Chi Minh.

According to an official press release, "vast shows" were also put on in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Dubai, with various awe-inspiring visuals appearing for the delight of onlookers. Slightly further East, cricket fans in Pakistan were met with a surprise after a giant Pepsi can landed at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Image 1 of 4 Pepsi's interactive wall display in Melbourne, Australia (Image credit: PepsiCo) Pepsi showed off it's new look in Cario, Egypt (Image credit: PepsiCo) The giant Pepsi can lading at Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan (Image credit: PepsiCo) The Pepsi campaign takes on Bangkok, Thailand (Image credit: PepsiCo)

"We've always been a bold brand that challenges conventions, challenges the status quo and always puts enjoyment first," says VP of global brand marketing, at PepsiCo Eric Melis. "Our new visual identity is bold, unapologetic, modern, and iconic," he adds.

