Photoshop Camera: Adobe unveils super-cool, AI-powered photo app

More exciting news from Adobe MAX 2019: in today's keynote, Adobe unveiled Photoshop Camera, an intelligent photo app that "brings the magic of photoshop directly to the point of capture". The impressive early preview showed how the app could be used to quickly create incredible photos – both realistic and imaginative – using the power of AI.

The app is available now as a preview for iOS and Android device users, with general release slated for 2020.

Photoshop Camera uses Sensei – Adobe's AI programme – to automatically enhance your images. It can be used to do something simple and realistic, like adjusting the tone and colour balance to liven up a dull photo or something more dramatic – such as turning day to night in a landscape photo. Alternatively, you can apply wild photo effects to transform your image completely. See it in action in the video below.

There's an expansive library of different lenses and effects for Photoshop Camera, created by leading artists and influencers. Creatives will be able to get involved personally too, by designing and sharing their own filters.

In his presentation, Adobe's Adhay Parasnis touched on how developments in the best cameraphones have fundamentally changed the way we we create and share our work. However, while we have some strong photo apps, there's still room to push things further on the software side of things.

"We believe the world is ready for the next chapter, where it’s not just about more mega-pixels, but how you can tell your story in a unique way," he explained. "Leveraging Adobe Sensei intelligence, [Photoshop Camera] can instantly recognise the subject in your photo and provide recommendations, and automatically apply sophisticated, unique features at the moment of capture."

Sign up for early access here, or read more about Photoshop Camera on the Adobe blog.

