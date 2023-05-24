Photoshop's new AI Generative Fill is already blowing minds

Yesterday was a big day for Photoshop, with Adobe announcing that its own Firefly generative AI model has finally been integrated into the beta version of the photo editing app. With various features introduced including a new Remove tool and enhanced gradients, there's a lot to explore – but one particular feature is blowing users' minds.

Generative Fill allows users to select a portion of an image and fill it with new imagery generated using a text prompt. It's like Adobe's Content Aware Fill on steroids, and artists are already finding it transformative for their workflows. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to Adobe's Firefly announcement and the best Photoshop tutorials.

(Image credit: Adobe/Future)

While we've seen plenty of examples of weird and wonderful art created with AI text-to-image generators, Adobe's Generative Fill is one of the first examples of how text prompts can be used for practical editing, from generating brand new backgrounds to inserting objects. And the tech is proving a huge hit on Twitter.

this cost me HOURS to do back in November – it was now done in a matter of seconds right within @Photoshop, that's pretty bonkers... https://t.co/yNI3t0I7GZ pic.twitter.com/VXdIWjv8ISMay 23, 2023 See more

Today is a big day because for months people who were judging me for using AI would say: "Maybe if Adobe did it I would try". Today Adobe added a tool that can help a lot of artists to take their work on another level and save a lot of time. For us, AI creators it's one step…May 23, 2023 See more

Another example using @Photoshop GENERATIVE FILL, by just expanding the sides of one of my works with no prompts and at first try!It's crazy how it keeps and maintains the same color grading and style as the original.Officially mindblowing pic.twitter.com/nEg83vBCevMay 24, 2023 See more

From AI-generated book covers to lazy AI animation, we've seen plenty of controversial uses of artificial intelligence over the last few months. But Adobe's integration of Firefly into Photoshop seems to be hitting all the right notes – and with the company promising it wants to "do the right thing" with in terms of ethics and copyright, it's possible that Firefly could be the future of AI art.

