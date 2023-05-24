Photoshop's new AI Generative Fill is already blowing minds

By Daniel Piper
published

Adobe Firefly has artists fired up.

Yesterday was a big day for Photoshop, with Adobe announcing that its own Firefly generative AI model has finally been integrated into the beta version of the photo editing app. With various features introduced including a new Remove tool and enhanced gradients, there's a lot to explore – but one particular feature is blowing users' minds.

Generative Fill allows users to select a portion of an image and fill it with new imagery generated using a text prompt. It's like Adobe's Content Aware Fill on steroids, and artists are already finding it transformative for their workflows. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to Adobe's Firefly announcement and the best Photoshop tutorials.

Adobe Photoshop Generative Fill

(Image credit: Adobe/Future)

While we've seen plenty of examples of weird and wonderful art created with AI text-to-image generators, Adobe's Generative Fill is one of the first examples of how text prompts can be used for practical editing, from generating brand new backgrounds to inserting objects. And the tech is proving a huge hit on Twitter. 

From AI-generated book covers to lazy AI animation, we've seen plenty of controversial uses of artificial intelligence over the last few months. But Adobe's integration of Firefly into Photoshop seems to be hitting all the right notes – and with the company promising it wants to "do the right thing" with in terms of ethics and copyright, it's possible that Firefly could be the future of AI art. 

See our pick of the best AI art tutorials for more on the tech.

Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

