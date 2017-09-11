Photoshop to receive new Curvature Pen tool

With a major new release of Creative Cloud coming later this year, Adobe has dropped a sneak peak of a new and improved version of Illustrator’s curvature tool for Photoshop CC, which is designed to make your job a heck of a lot easier.

A short video posted on Adobe’s official YouTube channel shows Photoshop's new Curvature Pen tool in action. The pen will be accessed under the current Pencil tool, and will enable you to click to add points that automatically form a smooth, curved shape.

Easily draw designs that are 'outside the box'

You won’t need to swap tools or remember shortcuts: just click, double-click and adjust your lines for the perfect shape.

The new Curvature Pen tool looks to be a godsend for digital artists and photographers alike, allowing you to create paths more easily than ever before.

The Curvature pen will be accessible from the main sidebar

Previously, if you wanted to select a soft or irregular shape, you’d be tirelessly working with minuscule straight lines, adjusting and readjusting the curves to create your path.

Now, you can easily and quickly make a clean selection of your desired item, allowing you to move and remove aspects of your photograph or design in minutes. Check out the sneak peak below.

Although there is no set date for the launch, it appears the Curvature Pen tool will be one of a whole host of new features coming to Photoshop by the end of 2017.

