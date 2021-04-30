Are you guilty of any of these weird Photoshop habits?

Adobe Photoshop is such a rich and complex software that it's almost impossible to know how to use absolutely every tool. Many designers will have their own unique way of doing certain things – and now, the Photoshop team has asked designers for their weirdest editing habits.

Photoshop's tweet (below) has received hundreds of replies. And while there are countless different examples of editing quirks, there are two very clear winners – and they both involve naming conventions. Check out our best Photoshop tutorials if you fancy ironing out a few weird editing quirks of your own.

Tell us your weird editing habits. We'll keep it between us 🤫April 28, 2021 See more

From keeping "millions of tabs open at any one time" to creating a "smart object for a group of smart objects that were originally groups of smart objects", there are plenty of habits involving the editing process itself. But far and away the most common habits involve naming files, and naming layers.

unorganized and nameless layers 😬 https://t.co/0g8ivgRFL3April 29, 2021 See more

amskhoienjs.psdjskirjandbdhsjjs.psdlakkejwjajaksnsbsjj.psdkamdbehrjjqwkejsjsjwj.psdairuowdnxnvskfiwiwqlaak.psdnbdvsqrwuroprkshagzvbxmx.psdQOEIEKAMSNSMANFNFIXFINAL.psd https://t.co/vRtrQ1jKldApril 29, 2021 See more

dhdjddjd.psddhdjddjdsss.psd aiwiieksks.psdFINAL.psd https://t.co/dcFtPGnYrxApril 29, 2021 See more

I will never name my layers https://t.co/AFCuOCKHkuApril 28, 2021 See more

If you never name your layers, it seems you're far from alone. And if you tend to name your files 'jweyrabvw89', 'kcjwhsehj' or, of course, 'ashjfgcuv', you have company there too. As you do if you have an inclination to include the word 'FINAL' in the name of your five (or more) most recent saves.

Yep, not even the best laptops for Photoshop will save you from the odd weird editing habit. But if we're honest, we think finding your own creative way around a problem is part of the fun of Photoshop – and graphic design in general. If you're new to Photoshop and ready to develop a few weird habits of your own, check out this awesome Creative Cloud discount, and take a look at more great offers below.

