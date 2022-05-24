The internet is loving this nostalgic Pokémon concept

There aren't many games as iconic as Pokémon. The adorable creature-catching game series has been around since 1996 when Pokémon Red and Blue was first released. Now one fan has taken the original designs and created some wonderful fan art.

A user on Twitter has shared a video of how the latest Pokémon Legend: Arceus game would look if it was designed in the same style as Ken Sugimori's original watercolours (see below). If you're feeling inspired and would like to try your hand at some watercolour art, then why not check out our roundup of the best watercolour paints and best watercolour paper.

これは時空の歪みによって生まれた、懐かしくも新しい『ポケットモンスター 初代』！(トキワの森編)#pokemon pic.twitter.com/Mm7bF4M80FMay 20, 2022 See more

The video was designed by the artist group Pokeyugami on Twitter, who creates "fan art with the theme of Pokémon in space-time different from ours". The clip shows Red (the original Pokétrainer from the games) walking through a forest region and features some classic gen 1 Pokémon like Caterpie, Weedle and of course, Pikachu.

I love the video, and as a Pokemon fan myself, I would be unbelievably excited if Game Freak/Nintendo ever tried to make Pokeyugami's work a reality. I can't get over how peaceful the video is, and can imagine how zen it would be to play this version of the game. Also, I am now totally obsessed with being able to see the original chubby Pikachu snacking on an Oran berry.

Image 1 of 4 The original Charmander design (Image credit: Ken Sugimori) Image 2 of 4 How cute is the original Squirtle? (Image credit: Ken Sugimori) Image 3 of 4 Today's Bulbasaur is a more clean cut and bold (Image credit: Ken Sugimori) Image 4 of 4 I love chubby Pikachu (Image credit: Ken Sugimori)

The video has racked up well over 51,000 retweets and 212,600 on Twitter, proving that I'm not the only one who's a fan of the art. One user replied to the design, "I would trade the entire Donkey Kong franchise for a single Pokémon game in this style. Incredible!" and another asked, "I REALLY need this because the art style is what I always wanted the originals to look like. Why did they abandon this excellent aesthetic?".

It seems as though some superfans are, well, pretty damn keen on making this a reality, which has resulted in some pretty hilarious tweets. Don't take my word for it, you can read some of the best below.

I would sell my liver for this https://t.co/b9iJjaWHpSMay 23, 2022 See more

alright well now I hate everything pokemon has done in the last 5 years https://t.co/9dCklEu1lpMay 20, 2022 See more

This person just revolutionized the “Nintendo hire this man” scene. This is legit beautiful. https://t.co/PaBant09yqMay 21, 2022 See more

It looks like we might be waiting a little while (or forever) for Nintendo to release a game that looks like this incredible fan art. However, if you want to jump the gun and fancy having a go at designing it yourself, then make sure you check out our guide to game design.

