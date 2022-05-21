Listen up art nerds, we've found the Wordle of your dreams

A few months ago, the online game Wordle took over the internet. Ever since, people have been creating different variations of the game, from Moviedle, where you guess the film, to Flagle, where you guess the flag. And we've just found a version of the game that's perfect for art lovers.

If you're looking to test your traditional art knowledge, then Artle is the Wordle alternative for you. The game gives you four guesses to identify the artist behind the painting – and we're convinced its the perfect way to spend your weekend. If you're feeling inspired by all this art talk, then why not check out our roundup of the best art supplies.

How quick did you get yesterday's Artle? (Image credit: National Gallery of Art)

The game was created by the National Gallery of Art in the US. Each user is given four guesses to correctly work out the right artist. And while some users are just hoping to keep their streak up, others compete against the clock to see how fast they can guess the artist behind the art (my current record is nine seconds).

This isn't the first variation of Wordle that we've got excited about. A couple of weeks ago, we discovered Posterdle, where players are challenged to guess the movie from its poster. We hope that someone creates a logodle or a gamedle because we reckon we would score pretty highly on those.

