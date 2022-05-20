I'm obsessed with this adorable Pokémon earbud case

Everyone loves Pokémon, right? The adorable and mystical creatures have become an icon of pop culture since the games were first released back in 1998. Now you can own your very own Pokéball, but there's something even cooler than a pocket pet on the inside.

Samsung has released a Poké-themed wireless earbuds case as part of the Galaxy Z flip three-pack. The 'monster ball' package is available in South Korea and will set you back 134,000 Won (or roughly, $105 / £84). If you're on the hunt for some great wireless earbuds but aren't keen on this Pokémon design, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best wireless headphones.

How cute is this Pokémon case? (Image credit: Samsung)

The package comes with a set of wireless earbuds, the Pokémon case and then one of 12 Pokémon stickers (see below) that you can use to accessorise your buds (I'd keep my fingers crossed for that cute Charmander sticker).

Each sticker has a different level of rarity to them just like the actual Pokémons in the games, and according to the Samsung website, there is a five per cent chance of bagging the elusive Mew holographic sticker in your set, making it the rarest one in the collection.

Which sticker do you like? (Image credit: Samsung/Pokémon)

As a Pokémon fan, I love this earbud case and I'm immediately adding it to my Christmas list. I hope that further down the line, Samsung adds more cases based on the other Pokéball variations – how cool would it be to own your very own Moon ball or a Friend ball look?

I love the Moon ball (left) and Friend ball (right) designs (Image credit: Pokémon)

We will have to wait and see whether Samsung will launch the Pokécase here in the UK or the US. Perhaps Apple could also jump on board with the Poké-hype so we can protect our Airpods in style (which if you haven't got yet, then check out our roundup of the best Airpod 3 prices). If all this Pokémon talk has got you craving a go at the game, then why not treat yourself to a Nintendo Switch and get playing?

